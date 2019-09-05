Changes to Aberdeen recycling centre opening days to help cut costs

The opening days at two household waste and recycling centres in Aberdeen have changed.

The centre at Pitmedden Road, Dyce, is now closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays and the site at East Tullos on Wednesdays.

The changes, brought into force this week, are among a number of measures to reduce costs.

They are also to increase cash to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million as the result of reduced funding, rising demand and growing cost pressures.

On all other days, both sites will remain open for the same number of hours as currently which are 10am-7.45pm (4.45pm in winter) on weekdays and 9am-7.45pm (4.45pm in winter) at weekends.

The city’s other recycling centres will remain open for seven days per week.

They are at Scotstown Road, Bankhead Avenue and Grove Nursery, Hazlehead.

Aberdeen City Council’s waste and recycling spokesman, Councillor Philip Bell, previously said the local authority “remains committed” to providing a good level of service, adding the sites and days selected are “historically quieter”.