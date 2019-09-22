Seven apprentices join north-east house builder

Seven apprentices, aged between 16 and 20, have joined a north-east housebuilder as part of a four-year scheme.

Barratt North Scotland has welcomed the seven recruits to receive on- the-job training and experiences at various sites across the north of Scotland, while gaining qualifications as joiners, plumbers and bricklayers through their local college.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Scotland, said: “The construction industry is calling out for new talent and, as a leading national housebuilder, we see it as our duty to nurture the next generation of tradespeople.

“Construction careers are rewarding as they offer long-term careers with a variety of progression routes.”

The apprenticeship programme takes four years to complete, with successful apprentices receiving a Level 3 National Vocational Qualification on completion.