Recruitment firm takes on three peaks challenge for Mental Health Aberdeen

A team at an Aberdeen business is to take on the Three Peaks Challenge to support a charity.

Thorpe Molloy Recruitment, on Albyn Place, aims to reach the summit of the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – in only 24 hours.

They will be climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon for Mental Health Aberdeen.

It is a 3,064, ascent, 462-mile drive and 23-mile walk.

Director Karen Molloy said: “Our team unanimously voted to fundraise for MHA after learning about the urgent need for the charity’s counselling services during a lunch and learn presentation from chief executive, Astrid Whyte.

“We hope to raise the £12,000 required for MHA to provide a counsellorin the ACIS Youth hub for a year, enabling an additional 68 young people to get counselling.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tmr-12000-for-mha