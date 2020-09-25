Recruitment drive for volunteer to help north-east lifeboat crew

A north-east lifeboat crew is looking for a volunteer press officer.

The RNLI team at Stonehaven has launched a recruitment drive for the post.

The town’s lifeboat station opened in 2014, although the tradition of lifesaving goes back as far as 1854.

The station operates an Atlantic 85 class lifeboat and launched on service 13 times in 2019.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The role of the lifeboat press officer is to build and maintain friendly relationships with local press, radio, television and online media, keeping the community informed of operational activity by promoting newsworthy rescues and lifeboat station events.

“This is a good opportunity to join a motivated and enthusiastic local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to saving lives at sea.”

Anyone interested in finding out more is asked to visit https://bit.ly/3hZqRZ4