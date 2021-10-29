Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Recruitment boost allows Banchory and Aboyne hospitals to stay open for in-patients during winter

By David Mackay
29/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aboyne Hospital had been mothballed in the early days of the pandemic. Photo: DCT Media

Aberdeenshire hospitals in Aboyne and Banchory will now remain open through the winter following a recruitment boost.

It had been feared that only one of the units would accommodate in-patients in the coming months.

Concerns about the care provision on Deeside prompted Conservative councillor Ann Ross to quit the local IJB.

However, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has confirmed both hospitals will be open for overnight stays during winter.

What were the Aboyne and Banchory concerns?

In the early days of the Covid pandemic, a decision was taken to temporary mothball Aboyne Hospital to concentrate staff and resources in Banchory.

During the last year, the unit has continued to deliver bed-based care with out-patient appointments resuming in Abyone when possible.

In-patient care was then temporarily moved from Glen O’Dee in Banchory to Aboyne in August to allow renovations to take place.

It had initially been feared that the move would continue through the winter with only one of the units able to remain open.

A nurse holds a pensioner's hand.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has had a recruitment boost. Photo: Shutterstock

However, Aberdeenshire HSCP has now confirmed wards in both Banchory and Aboyne hospitals would be open once the new recruits were on board.

Shona Strachan, the partnership’s manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “We have been very fortunate to be able to recruit a number of staff to both Aboyne and Glen O’Dee community hospitals, which will allow us to open in-patient beds at both hospitals.

“I would like to thank all of our Deeside staff who have been incredibly proactive and flexible in what has been a very challenging time.

“All of our services across health and social care are under immense pressure and we anticipate that we will only get busier over the next few months.

“The support of our communities, which is always strong, will be vital in helping us to support and care for all the people we need to.”

‘Right thing to keep wards staffed’

When resigning from the IJB, Mrs Ross explained remaining on the committee was “incompatible” with voicing community concerns about the Banchory hospital.

A long-term strategic review to examine the future of facilities across Deeside is currently underway and is expected to continue through next year.

The move to keep both hospitals open during the winter has been welcomed.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “There have undoubtedly been major staffing and organisational challenges for rural healthcare, caused by Covid-19.

“But these wards are central to the communities they serve, and closing them in order to keep others open will not work for local people.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The partnership has done the right thing keeping these vital wards staffed. They are to be congratulated for recruiting nurses at a time when capacity is stretched in most health boards.

“Appropriate community-based care will remain important as we recover from the pandemic. Denying that would have been a poor decision for Aboyne and Banchory.”