Recovery fund established for north-east businesses impacted by coronavirus

A recovery fund has been launched to help communities and local businesses within the Cairngorms National Park who have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

The £130,000 Cairngorms Recovery Fund will be used to support projects that will create economic growth, protect nature, create jobs and address climate change.

The fund, made up of £100,000 from the National Park Authority and £30,000 from the Cairngorms Trust, will look to assist between six and 12 local projects of varying sizes that can help to deliver those principles.