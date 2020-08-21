Show Links
News / Local

Recovery fund established for north-east businesses impacted by coronavirus

by Craig Munro
21/08/2020, 9:40 pm
The fund will be available to projects within Cairngorms National Park. Picture by Sandy McCook
The fund will be available to projects within Cairngorms National Park. Picture by Sandy McCook

A recovery fund has been launched to help communities and local businesses within the Cairngorms National Park who have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

The £130,000 Cairngorms Recovery Fund will be used to support projects that will create economic growth, protect nature, create jobs and address climate change.

The fund, made up of £100,000 from the National Park Authority and £30,000 from the Cairngorms Trust, will look to assist between six and 12 local projects of varying sizes that can help to deliver those principles.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register