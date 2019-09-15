Records give chance to dive into history of north-east academy

Records dating back more than 100 years have given a glimpse into what life was like at a north-east school.

Documents from Fraserburgh Academy going back to the early 1900s are now being studied by staff from the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

They highlight some of the courses which were on offer at the school.

The records, kept at the school until last week, included nine admission registers and a log book. The collection also includes prospectuses for the academy while it was on the town’s Finlayson Street, with photos of classrooms in the early 1910s.

There are also prospectuses from 1907-8 and 1915-16 for evening classes – several of which prepared students for life in the fishing industry, including a course dedicated to the herring.

Archivist Katy Kavanagh said: “Every now and again I go to schools in the north-east to look at the different records.

“It is very interesting. I don’t think Fraserburgh was the only place running vocational courses like this back then, but they are the only ones that we have the records for. It showed there was clearly an appetite for further study after school.

“The school board were even trying to get companies to sign their staff up for the courses and for them to pay to do it.

“In the prospectuses, they are even using examples of companies doing this in countries like Germany, France and Switzerland – although, obviously this did not continue during the war.

“The prospectuses are rare because I don’t think they are available for anywhere else in the north-east.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

These courses were aimed at school leavers as they could leave at the age of 14 back then. They could actually leave before 14 but only in exceptional circumstances.

“One of those circumstances was that you had to continue education through the evening courses, as a lot would have gone into the fishing industry.”

Information from the courses available and the attendance records reveal there was an increase in women entering the workplace.

Meanwhile, one of the courses available, The Herring – Its Food and Habits, was geared towards the fishing industry. And prior to the First World War, fishing courses even accommodated those who had to travel.

Katy said: “Schedules were even moved to allow for those to attend classes as fisherman had to travel down to England for the different seasons. The fishing courses were stopped during the war, as most fisherman were conscripted into the Navy early.”

Councillor Brian Topping, who represents the area, said: “I’m very impressed and delighted that the archives of Fraserburgh Academy are being looked at.

“All sorts of things have changed so radically over the last 100 years. Things like that are very interesting.”

Councillor Charles Buchan, who also represents the area and used to teach at the school, said: “I feel that it’s a very, very important part of the town’s history, especially the series of predecessor schools coming up from the 19th Century onwards.

“Lots and lots of people in Fraserburgh will be very interested in seeing where their ancestors were taught.”