Record visitors for historic north-east castle

A historic castle in the north-east has seen a record number of visitors this year.

Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven, attracted more than 120,200 visitors to the picturesque clifftop attraction.

It is only the third time the 14th-Century castle has broken the 100,000 mark – the first was in 2016 when it had 101,008 visitors.

Castle custodian Jim Wands said he was delighted with the numbers this year, which he attributed to the warm weather over the summer.

The final visitor tally won’t be known until the end of the year, but it’s estimated to be 124,200.

That is a 12.5% increase from 2017 when a total of 110,272 went into the popular historic landmark during the year.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Jim said: “We are delighted that so many people have come to explore the castle.

“We have increased year on year for the last number of years.

“We don’t know how long it can be sustained for but we are delighted at the 2018 figures.

“Many of the visitors come to Stonehaven and spend a number of days here. The town has a lot to offer people and we are happy to play a part in that.

“With the weather being great over the summer, we had a very busy July, August and September, which are normally our busiest months. We think people took advantage of it and came to visit the castle.

“Dunnottar had around an extra 2,000 people in July and August than we usually do and an extra 1,000 in September.

“We have gone through four visitor books this year with all the nice messages people have added from across the world.”

Visitors have come from as far as Thailand, America and Slovenia, Jim said.

“With the opening of the Aberdeen bypass and the airport now being 20 minutes away, we believe people will make the trip to see Dunnottar Castle in the future as Stonehaven will be ideally placed for people to spend a few days,” Jim added.