Record rainfall brings weekend of flooding and disruption to north-east

The north-east was hammered by “never-ending” downpours over the weekend, with some areas seeing a month’s worth of rain and others breaking records nearly a century old.

An amber weather warning had been in place between Saturday and yesterday, and persistent rain saw widespread flooding and disruption to roads and businesses across the region.

Nine areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were issued a flood warning by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), indicating actions must be taken to protect lives and property.

One site in Mongour, Aberdeenshire, according to SEPA statistics, saw more than an average month’s rainfall in just 30 hours.

And Craibstone recorded its wettest day ever, with 85.2mm of rain between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday, more than any other day on record stretching all the way back to 1925.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It has been very wet, particularly in the Aberdeenshire area.

“In the 36 hours up until 3pm yesterday, Mongour in Aberdeenshire, had 124.8mm of rain.

“But if you look at just the 30 hours up until midday yesterday it had 124.2mm, so most of that came in 30 hours.

“Aberdeenshire’s average for October is 120.48mm.

“That’s a SEPA site, and it’s probably a relatively wet site. Other places were closer to 100mm.

“But some places had around a month’s worth of rain in just 30 hours.”

Alex added a number of sites had, provisionally, broken their records for daily rainfall in the 24 hours between 10am on Saturday and 10am yesterday.

Craibstone recorded 85.2mm of rain in that period, making it the wettest day since records began almost a century ago in 1925.

Fyvie Castle saw 76mm, Aboyne 82.4mm, and Mongour 115.6mm over the same period.

Alex said: “They’re all records for any time of the year. Some of these sites go back a long way.

“The rainfall totals build up because of how long the rain lasted. It was kind of never-ending.

“The flooding we usually get is when the rainfall rate is higher but it doesn’t last as long.”

Looking at the forecast for the rest of the week, Alex said: “It certainly doesn’t look as wet as the weekend.

“The outlook is for some more rain at times to come over the next few days, and Thursday does have the potential to be very unsettled indeed.”

Over the weekend a section of the A96 had to be closed at Forrit Brae near P&J Live due to flooding.

Pictures put online by the public last night show deep water covering the roadway, washing over the traffic islands and soaking into the grass verges.

In Stonehaven residents put up barriers to stop any flood water getting into their homes and businesses.

Mark Irvine, chairman of Stonehaven Flood Action Group, said: “It was an extremely stressful time over the weekend and understandably there was a lot of concern from many of the residents.

“Drainage systems weren’t coping and there were concerns the Carron River would burst.

“The system can cope with a steady flow of rain over a long period of time but when there is persistent rain over a short period of time then it can’t cope, which is why we flooded seven weeks ago.

“McLaughlin and Harvey were out working at 2am to ensure that the water was staying within the river system.

“We’ve had a near-flood and a flood in the space of seven weeks, and we’ve still got the rest of winter to go.

“I spoke to a lot of elderly people and the mental strain is really starting to show.”

Sandbags were also made available by Aberdeen City Council for residents near the industrial properties, commercial properties and infrastructure in Garthdee.

In the grounds of Fyvie Castle, the strong winds pushed over a 150-year-old elm tree, narrowly avoiding historic Victorian planters.

There was also significant disruption to trains in the north-east, with a section of track in Aberdeenshire found to be flooded.

Network Rail Scotland said flooding had been found on the tracks between Dyce and Inverurie and between Elgin and Keith, leading the route between Aberdeen and Inverness to be closed.

David Lloyd Aberdeen was also forced to close due to the weather after losing power.

A statement said: “Due to the adverse weather experienced over the weekend the electric supply to the club has been affected.

“SSE has been on-site and has disconnected the power to the club in order to fix the issue.”

It was expected the club would remain closed today.

On Saturday afternoon two teenagers got into trouble swimming at Stonehaven Bay and had to be rescued by the Coastguard.

The males were spotted in difficulty by a high-visibility Coastguard patrol which was out due to the high tide and adverse weather.

Due to the rough water a safety rope was attached to the rescuer who then made their way into the sea to the struggling teens.

A spokesman said: “They were rescued by the Coastguard. They put a line in.

“A member of the Coastguard team entered the water and pulled them out.

“It was a bit rough so they put a line on the Coastguard team member.”