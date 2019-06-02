Record numbers take on north-east Kiltwalk

A record number of walkers have taken to the streets of the north-east to take part in the annual Kiltwalk for charity.

A massive 3,200 people participated in the event today, raising more than £800,000 for charities across the region.

Around 1,650 walkers gathered at 9am at Potarch Green in Banchory to take part in the 26-mile Mighty Stride, with an additional 830 taking part in the 15-mile Big Stroll, which set off from Crathes Castle at 11am.

Meanwhile, more than 700 others took on the five-mile Wee Wander, with all the walkers finishing at the Kiltwalk village in Duthie Park.