Video: Record numbers enjoy north-east fireworks display

Thousands of people turned out for a north-east town’s fireworks display.

Organised by Ellon Round Table, the free event took place in Gordon Park on Saturday and is now in its ninth year.

Around 4,000 spectators went along to the event to catch the pyrotechnic extravaganza light up the sky above the town.

George Stewart from Ellon and District Round Table said record numbers were there at the weekend as he hailed this year’s success.

He said even the weather held out so they were able to put the “best” show for people at the park.

Mr Stewart said: “It all went really well.

“It was an amazing event and we are pretty sure we had a record crowd.

“There were loads of families and their kids and we had the best fireworks display Ellon has ever seen.

“We had a barbeque and it completely sold out. The weather was on our side too as there was no rain.

“It was absolutely perfect conditions for fireworks.”