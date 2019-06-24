Record number of kids take part in Aberdeen fun runs

Record numbers of youngsters have taken part in a series of fun runs in Aberdeen.

The Fun Run Series, operated by Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools team, had more than 800 pupils from 47 schools taking part over a four-week period in the last month.

The total distance run by pupils was 2,470km – the equivalent of Aberdeen to Moscow.

Sport Aberdeen’s senior development manager (young people) Graeme Dale said: “This year we have had fantastic representation of schools from across the whole city, with record numbers of pupils participating in the programme.

“To have 47 schools involved, including some academy and Orchard Brae pupils, is an incredible achievement.”

