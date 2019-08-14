Record number of bats roosting in grounds of north-east country house

Record numbers of bats are roosting in the grounds of a country house.

The National Trust for Scotland ranger service carried out a survey at Haddo House with more than 1,000 of the creatures recorded.

Toni Watt, who works with National Trust for Scotland (NTS), said it is “like a blizzard” when the bats fly about the estate.

Volunteers were invited to help NTS count the number of mammals as they emerged for their nightly feed on July 23.

NTS has held a number of events over the years for members of the public to view the soprano pipistrelles which have made the country estate their home.

Toni said: “We count the bats, soprano pipistrelles, every year and always expect good numbers from Haddo.

But this year the bats excelled themselves and we counted 1,001 flying out from the roost site.

“It really was an experience as bat after bat emerged from the crevices under the guttering, dropped down and flew away.

“I was further down the line of surveyors and it was like standing in a pipistrelle blizzard as the bats passed above my head.

“The sound of the them echolocating to navigate and find their food was amazing – as was the smell of so many bats in the warm evening air.”

The creatures are nocturnal so sleep all day and only come out at night where they feed on a diet of insects.

They can feast on an estimated 3,000 midges each in a single evening.

Toni added: “Haddo House is a perfect place for the bats to roost as there are old buildings with nooks and crannies to hide in.

“There are old roof spaces with easy access for the bats through the inevitable gaps you find in old buildings.

“There is also a whole range of insects to eat in the gardens and out on the wider estate and surrounding countryside.

“The roost at Haddo is known to us and we count it every year to monitor the health of the roost.

“Pipistrelle bats can have more than one roost site and will move depending on varying weather conditions.

“So we never really know how many bats we will encounter but 1,001 is a record for us and for Haddo House.”