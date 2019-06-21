Record entries for best of north-east town awards

Organisers of an awards ceremony that celebrates the best a north-east town has to offer are hailing a huge rise in the number of nominees.

The Pride of Inverurie is back for its third year with a ceremony planned for August.

The outstanding achievements of residents in the north-east town will be recognised, and judges are now sifting through the huge number of nominations to create a shortlist.

Run by the Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) and the Inverurie Events Committee, the organisers say the event has gone from “strength to strength” since its inception in 2017.

The initiative was created to give the people of Inverurie a chance to shine a light on the wealth of talent in their hometown by nominating their peers for a range of awards, including best in business and community champion.

Almost 300 nominations have been received – a record number.

Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie BID, who also sits on the events committee, said: “With a grand total of 276 nominations, it’s been tremendous to see how the people of Inverurie have really got behind the awards, nominating friends, colleagues and peers to highlight the best that Inverurie has to offer.

“Every year the award has gone from strength to strength and this year has been no different.

“I’m excited to see which of our many talented citizens have received the most nominations and made it to the top three finalists.”

Eight different award categories will be up for grabs at the black-tie event on August 23 – young achiever, unsung hero, community champion, sports personality, businessperson of the year, excellence in service, dedication to developing our future and a lifetime achievement.

Businesses including Robertson Construction, Fireworx Scotland, Donald Russell, Premier Coaches, Johnston Carmichael, Bancon Homes, Elevator and Lippe Architects & Planners are sponsoring the awards.

The top three finalists in each category will be announced in the coming weeks.