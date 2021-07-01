One new death of a person with coronavirus has been recorded in Aberdeenshire, as Scotland broke its records for most new cases and tests carried out in one day.

The number of new cases across the country passed 4,000 for the first time ever, with 4,234 recorded, just three days after passing the 3,000 mark for the first time.

The test positivity rate was 10.5%, up from 9.8% yesterday but not as high as it has been in previous days.

More coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours than on any other day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 42,843.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show the death recorded of a person in Aberdeenshire today was one of six across Scotland, with one in Clackmannanshire, one in Dundee and three in Falkirk.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde today became the first health board in Scotland to record more than 1,000 new Covid cases in a single day, with 1,091.

NHS Grampian’s total was down from 308 yesterday to 263 today, with 136 new cases in Aberdeen City, 105 in Aberdeenshire and 21 in Moray.

NHS Highland recorded 140 new cases, four fewer than yesterday, while Orkney recorded one and none were reported on Shetland or the Western Isles.

Hospital numbers increase

The number of people with coronavirus in Scottish hospitals has made a significant leap in the past 24 hours from 235 to 275 – an increase twice as large as that reported yesterday.

However, the number of patients with Covid in intensive care has fallen by three to 16.

The total number of vaccinations distributed in Scotland in the past day is the second-lowest since April.

There were 16,784 first doses and 10,488 second doses administered, taking the total number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated to 2,722,725 or 49.84% of the total population.