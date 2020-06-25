Record-breaking energy production at ice cream firm’s north-east solar farm could boil 6.4 million kettles

A warm spring has helped an Aberdeenshire firm produce record-breaking amounts of electricity to help fuel its ice cream factory.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s solar farm near Westerton produced enough power in spring to power 193 homes for a year – or boil 6.4 million kettles.

The site produced more power in April than in any month last year, with the season the best since it went live in 2016.

The 7,000 panel farm, across 10-acres, provides power for the firm’s ice creams and chocolate production.

Mackie’s also has four wind turbines on the site, producing 80% of the power required for its facilities.

Mac Mackie, managing director and one of three sibling owners, said: “It’s nice to be able to talk positively about the weather in Scotland for a change! April really was out the ordinary and the solar farm’s spike in energy production shows the extent of that.

“We also had a record in February and if June comes close to the summer of 2018 we could be looking at our best ever year for solar energy.”