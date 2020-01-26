Aberdeen man is citizen of the year for abuse law campaigning

The Aberdonian behind a domestic abuse law that has saved hundreds of lives has been recognised as a Citizen of the Year.

Michael Brown has campaigned for more than a decade to get Clare’s Law used nationally.

The legislation, named after Michael’s daughter, allows any member of the public to ask the police if their partner may pose a risk to them.

His daughter Clare Wood was killed by her ex-boyfriend despite making several complaints to the police about him.

He also had a history of violence against women which Clare did not know about.

© Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire

Mr Brown, who is originally from Ferryhill but now lives in West Yorkshire, was surprised to hear he had been nominated for the prestigious British Citizen of the Year awards, with the ceremony taking place on Thursday.

He said: “It came out of the blue as I didn’t start this campaign to be recognised or awarded, I just thought women were getting a bad deal, especially when compared to my daughter.

“She couldn’t be told her partner was vicious… due to confidentiality rules.

“It’s good Clare has left a lasting legacy but I would still rather have her be here with me than any legacy.”

In 2019, 3,600 people in Scotland used this legislation to find out about their partners, with 1,700 of them being told about their criminal past.

It is used throughout the UK and has even branched out to Canada and Australia, with pilot projects in both countries.

While Mr Brown is proud of the popularity of the law, he believes it is a doubled-edged sword and more can be done to protect women.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 77-year-old said: “It has had an impact but there are two sides to the issue. Firstly it is great to think it is helping these ladies and gentlemen get away from potentially dangerous relationships.

“But then it’s disappointing, the large amount of people who are in danger and forced to use the law to get out of there.

“Last year 173 people were killed in domestic violence-related issues.

“Looking back I am proud of what we’ve done so far, but there is still a lot to do.”

Mr Brown was nominated for the British Citizen of the Year awards by his sister Carol Whicher, who stays in Insch.

She said: “For over a decade Michael has worked tirelessly to save others from the same fate as Clare.

“I am immensely proud he has created a legacy that will continue to save lives.”

Mr Brown is also up for an award at the Yorkshire Choice awards and can be voted for here.