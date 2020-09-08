‘Reckless’ visitors send terrified seals stampeding into water at north-east nature reserve

Terrified seals were sent stampeding into the water after “reckless” visitors trespassed on their off-limits north-east colony.

Footage sent to the Ythan Seal Watch group shows people approaching the mammals on Sunday afternoon.

The seal haul-out at the mouth of the Ythan Estuary has enjoyed special protection under the Marine Scotland Act 2010 since 2017, making it a criminal offence to disturb them.

Ythan Seal Watch has repeatedly appealed to for proper signage to be instated on the nature reserve to advise people against disturbing the seals and the dangers associated with approaching one of the mammals.

It added in a statement online: “These are activities that can constitute intentional or reckless harassment on a designated seal haul-out.

“Not only are there legal concerns with the actions of the visitors on the reserve we also have serious safety concerns with visitors on a remote sandbar approaching and disturbing this many seals in this location.

“We have repeatedly raised all of our concerns to Nature Scot and the Scottish Government over the last three years regarding safety, the lack of information and advice should a visitor or pet end up bitten or injured on the haul-out and the fact that after three years the unmonitored and unsupervised visitors continue to illegally harass the seals be we have been repeatedly ignored.

“The visitor management, access and signage on the reserve is the responsibility of Nature Scot’s operations manager and we have no say in it.

“It is unacceptable that after three years of the site being designated that visitors are still facilitated to do this by Nature Scot and there is no monitoring or compliance from Marine Scotland to protect the seals from the continuing harassment by visitors on the reserve.”

The group is also asking for the public to help identify the visitors in the footage and to contact police on 101 with Sunday’s date as a reference.

More information on the seals’ legal protection below.

Welcome to the Ythan Seal Watch Facebook page. Please read the important information below. We are an independent group… Posted by Ythan Seal Watch on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Scottish Government has been approached for comment.