‘Reckless’ vandals strike at north-east schools in summer holidays

Aberdeen schools have been targeted by vandals in dozens of incidents during the summer holidays, according to official statistics.

New figures show there were 41 incidents in the city over the six-week break during which a plastic playhouse was damaged, grit bins were toppled and several windows were smashed.

Lead was stolen from the roof of Woodside Primary on July 13 and again on July 18.

Meanwhile, at St Machar Academy there were eight incidents with vandals smashing six windows, damaging a car park light and breaking a changing room door between July 3 and August 27.

Three seats and a hairdryer were damaged at Lochside Academy on August 26 and August 28.

The fire alarm was set off three times in the games changing rooms and science block at Northfield Academy on August 26.

There were 41 incidents of vandalism compared to 29 last summer.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is disappointing taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused by vandals.

“Schools continue to work with pupils and the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

Vandals struck at buildings in Aberdeenshire 11 times this summer, compared with six in 2018.

There were fires at Mintlaw Academy, St Combs Primary School, the Anna Ritchie School and Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman described the vandalism as “reckless” and said the cost of repairs diverted local authority funding away from other services.

He said: “It is unfortunate that council taxpayers’ money will have to be spent on repairing reckless acts of vandalism to our schools over the summer holidays.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland in resolving these crimes and are making the necessary repairs to the schools affected.”

Meanwhile, children’s toys were left strewn all over the playground at Peterhead Central nursery with youngsters discovering them on Tuesday morning.

Vincent Docherty, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education, said: “I was shocked to see the mindless vandalism of the school’s playground.

“If anyone has any information, I would encourage them to report it to Police Scotland at their earliest convenience.”

Councillor Freddie John, who represents the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward, said: “It is very disappointing to have had so many cases of vandalism to schools over the summer.

“Every time an incident like this happens the council has to allocate time, money and resources that could be better spent elsewhere.

“I would urge those conducting such acts to think about the consequences of their actions.”

Local councillor Ross Grant said: “Any vandalism is to be condemned but it is truly dreadful when our places of learning are being targeted in this way.

“Clearly this comes at a cost to the council and therefore the public and it can be very upsetting for pupils, staff and the surrounding community.”