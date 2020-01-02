‘Reckless and cruel’ – Police appeal after rabbit hutch set on fire in north-east

An appeal has been launched after a rabbit hutch was deliberately set on fire in the north-east

Two rabbits were left “badly singed” in the incident in the Forman Drive area of Clerkhill at around 3.30am.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, or who saw anything in the area around this time to come forward

Constable Millie Robertson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fire, which we are treating as wilful.

“This was a reckless and cruel act and we will find out who was responsible.

“The family were woken up by their smoke alarm going off and contacted emergency services.

“None of the family members were injured as the incident was contained to the hutch outside.

“They have understandably been left very shaken by what has happened to their pet animals.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Clerkhill area around 3am this morning.

“The hutch was in the back garden of the property so we believe access to the garden could have been gained by climbing fences of surrounding properties.

“If you heard or saw anything around this time, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Peterhead police office on 101, quoting reference number 0423 of January 2.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.