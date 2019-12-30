Recipes: Festive dishes to showcase Scottish seafood and new ideas to use up leftover turkey

Looking for some inspiration on what to do with your leftovers this Christmas? Entertaining this New Year and unsure what to serve up? Or maybe you’re looking to tuck into something other than turkey?

Ian Stuart, owner of Aberdeenshire’s Ledmacoy Turkeys, has partnered with Rachel Green of Golden Turkeys to come up with some delicious dishes incorporating the popular bird, while head chef of The Esslemont Dave More shows us how to plate up a spread worth celebrating with local seafood.

Salmon and Prawn Timbale

(serves 4)

Ingredients

100g thin smoked salmon

100g hot smoked salmon

Dill, small bunch

100ml set sour cream

Zest of lemon

1tsp wholegrain mustard

Small salad tomato, diced

Method:

1. Break up hot smoked salmon and mix with lemon zest, dill, and add 75ml set sour cream.

2. Leave aside in fridge for two hours.

3. Grease four moulds/ramekins and line each mould with sliced smoked salmon then fill with the hot smoked salmon mix.

4. Return moulds to fridges and set for two hours.

5. Mix remaining set sour cream with the mustard.

6. On your selected plate, place the mustard and sour cream sauce and then turn out your timbale from the mould and put on top of the sauce.

7. Garnish with lemon and diced tomato and serve.

Thai Green King Prawn Curry

(serves 4)

Ingredients

24 king prawns

1 large white onion

1 tin of coconut milk

1 green pepper

1 lime

50g green curry paste 4 medium green chillies, roughly chopped 2 shallots, roughly chopped 2 cloves of garlic, crushed Small bunch of coriander, chopped 5cm ginger, grated 2 lemongrass stalks, chopped 8 lime leafs or zest 2 limes 1 tbsp coriander seed, crushed 3 tsp soy sauce 3 tsp rapeseed oil

100ml veg stock

800g rice

1 pak choi

200g peas

Small bunch coriander

Green Curry paste method

1. Place all ingredients in a food blender and blitz

Method

1. Dice onion & peppers and cook off until soft in a little oil

2. Add 50g of green curry paste, juice & zest of lime and add in tin of coconut milk and veg stock

3. Bring to the boil

4. Add 100g of peas and half a bunch of chopped coriander

5. Put all in a blender and puree until smooth

6. Pan fry prawns until cooked and add 100g of peas, sliced pak choi and sauce and bring to boil

7. Heat 800g cooked rice

8. Serve curry and rice together with accompaniment of prawn or thai crackers

Golden Turkey, Parma Ham and Roasted Red Pepper Puff Pastry Pizza

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Vegetable oil, for greasing

320g pack of ready-rolled puff pastry

3 tbsp green pesto

4 slices Parma ham, roughly torn

200g leftover Golden Turkey leg and breast meat, pulled into strips

8 sundried tomatoes, cut into halves

1 roasted red pepper, skinned, deseeded and cut into strips

125g ball buffalo mozzarella, sliced

10 black olives, pitted

1 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated

Sea salt and black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

A handful fresh basil leaves, torn

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Grease a baking sheet with oil.

2. Put the puff pastry sheet on the greased baking sheet. Spread the pesto on the base leaving a border around the edge of the pastry. Scatter the Parma ham, turkey, sundried tomatoes and red pepper on to the pastry base, followed by the mozzarella and the olives. Sprinkle with the Parmesan, season with sea salt and black pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil.

3. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until golden and the pastry is cooked.

4. Remove from the oven and scatter over the fresh basil leaves, to serve.

Brazilian style Golden Turkey and black bean bowl with charred sweetcorn salsa

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, peeled and finely chopped

2 red chillies, finely chopped

4 large garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1½ tbsp smoked paprika

½ tbsp ground cumin

2 x 400g cans black beans

1 litre vegetable stock

3 bay leaves

2 red peppers, diced

1 small sweet potato, peeled and diced

200g leftover Golden Turkey leg and breast meat,

torn into strips

Lime wedges, to serve

Sour cream (optional), to serve

For the salsa

2 sweetcorn cobs

½ red chilli, finely diced

6 spring onions, finely sliced

½ small red onion, peeled and finely diced

Juice 1 lime

A dash olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

A bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large pan and add the onions, chillies and garlic. Cook over a medium heat, stirring frequently, until the onions are cooked. Add the spices and cook over a low heat stirring for 1-2 minutes. Add the beans in their liquid, the stock and bay leaves. Bring to a gentle simmer.

2. Add the peppers and sweet potato and cook gently, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 35 minutes or until the sweet potato is cooked.

3. In the meantime, make the salsa. Char the corn cobs then slice off the kernels. Mix all the salsa ingredients in a bowl until combined.

4. Before serving, transfer one third of the soup to a food processor and blitz until smooth. Return to the pan with the remaining chunky soup. Add the strips of turkey and heat, adding a little water, if necessary until piping hot. Check the seasoning.

5. Serve the soup in bowls with a spoonful of the sweetcorn salsa, lime wedges and sour cream (if using).

Tip: Store any leftover sweetcorn salsa in the in the fridge.

Seafood recipes courtesy of The Esslemont

Turkey leftover recipes courtesy of Ledmacoy Turkeys