Rebel Cats author Kimberlie Hamilton to host special event at Aberdeen book shop

The north-east author of Rebel Cats will be hosting an event at an Aberdeen book shop tomorrow.

Kimberlie Hamilton, was inspired to write the book after coming across the story of Felicette – a black-and-white street cat from Paris who was sent to space.

Rebel Cats: Brave Tales Of Feisty Felines, features 30 real cats from across the world with epic tales.

Readers will learn about World War Two legends, feline sailors, Guinness World Record holders and present-day celebrities.

CALLING ALL CAT LOVERS!

Head to Waterstone's Aberdeen for a CAT PARTY on Thursday, 14th February, 4-6 pm. There will be stories from 'Rebel Cats!', cat face painting, and workshops on making cat ears and drawing our feline friends. Free event, hope you can join us! @scholasticuk pic.twitter.com/ygoP5D62el — kimberlie (@kimberlie1967) February 12, 2019

Kimberlie’s favourite story she came across during her research is about Towser – the world’s “deadliest distillery cat”.

The author will be at Waterstones in the Bon Accord Centre for the special event, which will include a reading of some of the stories, face painting and workshops.

The free event runs between 4-6pm tomorrow.