Wednesday, February 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Rebel Cats author Kimberlie Hamilton to host special event at Aberdeen book shop

by Callum Main
13/02/2019, 5:22 pm Updated: 13/02/2019, 5:25 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

The north-east author of Rebel Cats will be hosting an event at an Aberdeen book shop tomorrow.

Kimberlie Hamilton, was inspired to write the book after coming across the story of Felicette – a black-and-white street cat from Paris who was sent to space.

Many tails to tell as north-east author celebrates heroic cats

Rebel Cats: Brave Tales Of Feisty Felines, features 30 real cats from across the world with epic tales.

Readers will learn about World War Two legends, feline sailors, Guinness World Record holders and present-day celebrities.

Kimberlie’s favourite story she came across during her research is about Towser – the world’s “deadliest distillery cat”.

The author will be at Waterstones in the Bon Accord Centre for the special event, which will include a reading of some of the stories, face painting and workshops.

The free event runs between 4-6pm tomorrow.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel