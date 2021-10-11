Reason 2,247 Aberdeen homes were left without power explained

Thousands of Granite City homes were left without power on Sunday night.

Reported at around 9.10pm yesterday evening, energy supplier Scottish and Southern Energy Networks have confirmed the outage affected 2,247 customers.

Localised to the Clayhills area of the city, the cause of the power cut was traced back to a fault in a cable between Dee Place substation and Millburn substation.

Once the problem was located, engineers set about restoring power to homes.

The energy provider is understood to have restored power to all of its customers within the hour.

A spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who experienced a loss of power yesterday evening and thank them for their patience, whilst our engineers worked to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Engineers are currently investigating the cause of the fault.