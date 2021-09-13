Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Reality TV star reaches Cairngorm peaks in charity cycle raising funds after losing baby to rare form of cancer

By Daniel Boal
13/09/2021, 8:44 pm
Ashley Cain finishing yesterdays cycle
Former footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain is cycling from Land’s End to John’O Groats to raise funds and remember his daughter Azaylia.

The 30-year-old, who is making a 1,600 km journey, reached the Cairngorms yesterday.

After finishing the over 19,700-foot climb, he described it as “the hardest physical challenge” of his life.

He is expected to reach the Highlands later tonight, arriving at the Carnegie Lodge Hotel in Tain at around 10pm.

With his partner Safiyya Vorajee, the couple raised more than £1.6 million after Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, when she was just weeks old.

Raising the money via a Go Fund Me page in less than 24 hours for her to receive specialized care in Singapore, her condition sadly worsened – preventing her from taking the trip.

Having launched ‘The Azaylia Foundation’ a few months after their daughter Azaylia’s passing in April, the couple hope to help other children with cancer.

“That’s my daddy.”

After reaching the end of his ride today, Mr Cain posted on social media to say: “All I wanted from yesterday was Azaylia to be able to point down from heaven and tell her friends ‘That’s my daddy’.

“It was by far the hardest physical challenge of my life. Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of sick got left on that mountain.

“But we made it.”