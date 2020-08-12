Real time map shows more than 1,000 lightning strikes in just 90 minutes

The north-east has been battered with heavy rain, thunder and lightning this morning.

A real time map, which charts lightning strikes as they happen, shows the weather making its way across the city.

In the 90 minute period between 7.15am and 8.45am and timelapsed in the video above, around 1,170 lightning strikes were recorded by LightningMaps.org

Each dot represents a lightning strike over the last hour – the yellower the dot, the more recent the strike.

The website is reporting more than 15 strikes per minute across the region, shown in the image below.

You can watch the live graphic here