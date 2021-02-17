Young north-east environmentalist celebrates three years since establishing his own club

A 10-year-old environmentalist is celebrating three years of his own club set up to tackle the problem of litter in the region.

Thomas Truby from Torphins started his group called The Rubbish Club in 2018 at just seven years old and has been inspiring people across the north-east to cut down on plastic pollution ever since.

The inspirational youngster has organised a number of clean-ups over the years in his local community, as well as beach cleans and a ‘rubbish marathon’.

His efforts have been commended by many people, including local MSPs. And in October 2020, he was awarded the Aberdeenshire’s Future Award at the virtual Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

The club’s Facebook page now has over 3,000 followers from across the globe.

Speaking on the past three years, Thomas, who wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up, says that inspiring others to make good choices for the environment has been “a dream come true”.

“It feels good to have a voice and I love seeing people make a difference like I am,” he added.

“Facebook has helped promote and share The Rubbish Club with everyone since we started. I’ve enjoyed sharing all my litter picks. It’s a good way to get the word out.

“I also like getting feedback too, it’s good to read what people say and what they are doing too.”

It was David Attenborough, who narrated Blue Planet, highlighting the impact that plastic has on the sea, that inspired Thomas to start the group.

He spends considerable periods of time outdoors each time he heads out to collect litter and says it’s something he enjoys.

The youngster had several ideas and challenges he wanted to work on in order to celebrate the club’s third birthday, but these have not gone ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

Nevertheless, he looks forward to getting back to it once the snow clears in his community.

“I can’t believe it’s been three years since I started The Rubbish Club and it makes me feel good to see people helping me make a change,” Thomas added. “I always enjoy litter picking, especially when my friends join me.

“I’ve had support from lots of people since launching it. This includes my friends, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council, our community council, local supermarkets and of course, my mum and dad!

“Litter picking is fun and makes you feel good, it’s also good exercise.

“It makes any bad feeling go from my mind because inside you know you’re doing something good for the environment and wildlife.

“Looking after the things you love is free to do, I think everyone should try litter picking. Join a beach clean with us – you never know, you might find treasure (maybe one day I will).”