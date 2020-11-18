North-east woman launches second business despite battle with muscle-wasting disease

A north-east entrepreneur has opened her second business despite living with a muscle-wasting disease.

Steff Cowe from Fraserburgh was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHMD) in 2016.

Symptoms include weakness of the muscles around the eyes and mouth, shoulders, abdominal muscles, upper arms, and lower legs.

The 28-year-old already runs a tanning salon in her home town and earlier this month opened a boutique clothing store for women.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Steff, who lives with her parents Maureen, 53, and Billy, 56, has told how it makes it her feel like an older woman.

She said: “I think it was 14 or 15 when I started to get symptoms. One day at my yoga class I noticed one of my legs was bigger than the other.

“That night I watched a documentary called The Boy with no brain and I just googled the FSHMD symptoms.

“I went to tell my mum and said ‘this is what I’ve got.’ I went to Glasgow to see a neurologist and then got diagnosed.

“It can affect every muscle in your body. I am wasting on the right side of my body. I have “something called foot drop as well as a limp.

“There is no cure or treatment but I just have to get on with it.

“My right hand has wasted away and I’ve lost a lot of my grip and my eyesight has gone a little bit funny.

“Also, my right lung is not functioning at full capacity and there is tiredness too. I’m 28 but I feel like I am in a 60-year-old’s body.”

Steff opened tanning salon Sahara Sun in 2014 and the latest addition to her business empire is Fuvvy’s Closet in Fraserburgh town centre.

She revealed that being busy with work is the ideal tonic to take her mind off the condition and the new venture also kept her busy during the coronavirus lockdown in the spring.

Steff said: “The businesses keeps me sane. I did go through a really hard spell when I was diagnosed and struggled with my mental health.

“When someone diagnoses you with something like this there is not a lot you can do.

“I just want to carry on and see my clients.

“I had the idea for the boutique when I was in Australia in 2015 and when I came back I wanted to set up the same kind of shop I saw there.

“I had started looking at suppliers and things but I was diagnosed. So during the lockdown, I started looking into it again and this led to the new shop.”