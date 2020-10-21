Crowdfunder campaign launched to pay tribute to Aberdeen Lads’ Club ‘legend’

A family are fundraising to buy a bench for a children’s garden in memory of a north-east “legend”.

David Johnstone Jr, along with brothers Craig and Steven, have launched a crowdfunder with the aim of raising a total of £500 for the bench.

It was organised in memory of their late dad, Dave Johnstone.

However, donations have been flooding in and they have now surpassed their initial target, with generous local residents pledging a total of £1,555.

Dave, who spent 40 years at the helm of Aberdeen Lads’ Club (ALC) – an organisation set up for the benefit of young people across the city – passed away recently at the age of 72.

To celebrate his life – which he dedicated to improving the lives of youngsters in Aberdeen and safeguarding the future of the organisation – David Jr, Craig and Steven, alongside members of ALC, have arranged for a bench to be installed in the children’s garden at the club, on Dill Road.

Not only that, but the remaining funds will be donated to Abernecessities, a children’s charity that was “very close” to Dave’s heart throughout his working life.

“Abernecessities provides help to underprivileged children and families in need of the essential items to care for their children,” Dave Jr added.

“Our dad always worked to ensure that children and families in need were given the support they desperately required.

“My brothers and I set up the crowdfunder because we found several people asking if there was something we wanted to make a collection for and, with the overwhelming amount of messages coming through on Facebook, I thought it would reach most people by using a Just Giving page.”

© Courtesy Dave Johnstone

The main aim of the reading bench is to provide a quiet place for children and staff to enjoy a story together, or for staff to have a chat with the children about their day.

Dave Jr said: “There will be a plaque to commemorate the donation in our dad’s name.

“Dad would be immensely proud of raising funds for a local children’s charity. He would be honoured, and probably a touch embarrassed at having a bench and plaque in his name.”

Angie Johnston, of ALC, added: “It’s very fitting to be able to purchase a bench as Dave loved to sit and read a story to the young children who attended ALC Nursery.

“He particularly enjoyed reading The Gruffalo and doing the characters voices.

“ALC will make arrangements to purchase the bench following receipt of the donation so it can be enjoyed by the children in all seasons.”

To find out more information or make a donation, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-johnstone