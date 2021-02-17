Aberdeen University group walks over 450 miles to raise funds for child hunger charity

An Aberdeen University group walked over 450 miles in one week to raise funds for a child hunger charity.

The Aberdeen University Mary’s Meals Society collectively walked 479 miles from January 19 to January 26 and raised £500 for the charity.

And the student-led society raised enough funds through the challenge to feed 79 hungry children for a year.

Mary’s Meals is a charity committed to providing a simple solution to world hunger.

Elena Nowosad, president of the society, said: “Throughout the year, we run many different fundraisers both on and off campus to raise funds and awareness for Mary’s Meals.

© Supplied by Elena Nowosad

“Mary’s Meals is a no-frills charity with a simple idea that works by providing one good meal in a place of learning, children are drawn into the classroom, where they can receive an education that could one day free them from poverty.

“The vision of the charity is that every child receives one daily meal in their place of education.

“With Mary’s Meals, it only costs £15.90 to feed a child for a year. Mary’s Meals began by feeding 200 children in Malawi, but today, they feed over 1,667,000 hungry children daily.”

Ahead of their fundraising initiative, the group was approached by the University of Glasgow’s Mary’s Meals Society to join them in the challenge.

The Mary’s Meals societies at Strathclyde, Edinburgh and St Andrews Unversity also took part.

© Supplied by Elena Nowosad

Twenty-one-year-old Elena, who has been a member of the society for three years now, added: “Our challenge was to collectively run, walk or cycle as many miles as we could as a society and to see who could cover the furthest distance.

“This challenge was also in response to the campaign ‘Miles for Mary’s Meals’.

“This was to simply set yourself an active challenge and make a donation, or ask friends and family for sponsorship for every mile you meet.

“Fifteen of our members participated in our challenge week and we also roped in some of our families and friends, who were in our social bubbles, to help us with our challenge.

“Our initial fundraising target was to raise £500 but, in the end, our total was £629.42.

“The money we raised will go towards reaching the next hungry child.

© Supplied by Elena Nowosad

“Mary’s Meals currently works in 20 countries and it only costs £15.90 to feed a child for a year.

“Until the end of January, the government was running a ‘double the love’ campaign where every donation to Mary’s Meals was doubled, so the money we raised is enough to feed 79 children for a year.

“As a society, we were completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity we received, especially in the current climate.

“We love the mission of Marys Meals and are so happy to be able to contribute and support the charity. We love its vision – it is a simple idea that works so well.”

Despite currently being unable to host their usual calendar of fundraising events, the group will continue to raise funds for the charity in whatever ways possible – most likely in a virtual format.

© Supplied by Elena Nowosad

Elena added: “Due to Covid-19, we are quite restricted and are not able to do our usual fundraisers.

“However, we still have some plans in the work for fundraisers that we will be able to do online.”