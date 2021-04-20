SHY & DRS: Aberdeen duo’s latest track signed to Chinese and US labels

An Aberdeen hip-hop duo’s latest single could soon be gracing the big screen after the pair were signed by music labels in both the US and China for use in films, adverts and television programmes.

Twins Mark James Scott and Darren Scott, better known by their stage name SHY & DRS, released their second single from their second album Act Your Wage recently.

And that track, “Save Me“, could soon feature on TV and film soundtracks after being snapped up by Chinese and US music labels who will promote it for that purpose.

Mental health awareness

While the song was written two years ago, the brothers, who are from Bridge of Don, think this is the right time to release it having witnessed how the pandemic has affected a lot of people’s mental health.

“It was good timing in that sense, because you see more and more people on Facebook and social media posting about mental health awareness during lockdown, sharing memes, videos and inspirational quotes,” Darren said.

“So I think this is the best time to get an inspiring song out as this is what people need to hear right now.”

The 36-year-old twins, renowned for rapping in Scottish accents, released the single on Spotify and shared its drop on Instagram too.

It’s from there that they were contacted asking if they’d be interested in putting it forward for a music synchronisation license, or “sync” for short, meaning it can be picked up for media output such as film, television shows, advertisements, video games and trailers.

“We’ve been really shocked by the response as we didn’t put any cash behind the single in terms of promotion,” Darren added.

“And it’s been brilliant to have been picked up by the Chinese and American labels.

“Hopefully we can get used in an advert or as part of a film or programme in time.

“The Chinese market is one of the biggest music markets going, which I didn’t realise, so this opens us up to a massive and a heap of opportunities and new audiences.”

The pair also got in touch with a number of UK mental health charities asking if they could share the song in the hopes it would reach the people who need to hear it the most.

Reaching new audiences

The track “Save Me” has also been released with an accompanying music video, filmed pre-pandemic, featuring Tain actress Lauren Jayne Macdonald.

Darren wrote the duo’s latest album while furloughed during lockdown.

His brother meanwhile contributed between creating graphic designs and marketing for US rapper The Game.

Their previous release, Flex, become an internet sensation last year thanks to a playful video filmed near Peterhead.

The video, which attracted 30,000 views in its first week online, featured three child actors from Aberdeen Academy for Performing Arts, who dressed as cowboys and mimed along to the lyrics while throwing cash around – surrounded by alpacas and Highland cows.