More than 2,000 coronavirus crisis grants dealt with by Aberdeen council bosses

Council chiefs in Aberdeen have dealt with more than 98% of applications for coronavirus crisis grants.

More than £13 million in support grants have already been distributed to businesses across the city, and firms eligible for the scheme have been urged to sign up for funding to help them deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authority has taken on extra staff to help make sure applications are processed more quickly.

A total of 1,226 businesses have already received funding, out of 2,127 applications.

But nearly 700 require further information or are under investigation, while less than 200 have been unsuccessful.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “More staff have been put on to process all the grants that are available to businesses. We are making good progress with the applications that are still to be processed.

“But we need businesses to get their applications in as soon as possible, because that will mean we can give them the support quicker.”

The Scottish Government Coronavirus Business Support Fund is being administered by councils, and companies can apply for grants of either £10,000 or £25,000 depending on the type and size of business premises.

Many applications have been held up because more information is required, such as bank statements.

And of the 187 which were unsuccessful, the top three reasons were they were not the business rate payer, the firm did not qualify or its rateable value did not fall within the scope of the scheme.

Mr Lumsden urged all eligible firms to get in touch and apply for support as soon as possible.

He said: “The key message to all businesses is that if you are entitled to support, please get in touch because the help is there.

“It is very rare there is such a generous package of business grants available.

“The last thing we want is for businesses to have to shut down permanently. It is vital firms across the city make the most of the support that is available to them to help them through this situation.”

