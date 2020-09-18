Councillors receive update on safe travel to Aberdeen’s newest academy

Councillors have received an update from officers on safe travel measures at Aberdeen’s newest secondary school.

A number of free transport and safe walking provisions are in place for pupils getting to and from Lochside Academy.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery committee discussed an annual review of the last academic year.

The local authority currently subsidises five buses for pupils, while those living in Kincorth, Leggart and Torry get free travel.

A council spokesman said: “The committee was informed that the transport provision transport operated well and with sufficient capacity in the last academic year thanks to close partnership working between the school, the council’s passenger transport unit and First Aberdeen with a significant reduction of operational as the services have become more established.

“Additional safety measures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic were also highlighted with the introduction of school-only services and enhanced cleaning regimes.

“Safe walking routes were also noted to be successful with no recorded incidents involving a school pupil from Lochside Academy over the period. As a result, no amendments have been identified or made to the routes to school over the past year.”