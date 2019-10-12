North-east kids could book tickets for football matches

North-east children have been urged to take part in a reading challenge to be in with a chance of winning tickets for football games.

The 4-4-2 Reading Challenge, which is organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire, kicked off yesterday and will run until May 17.

The challenge aims to inspire children aged five to 12 to read four books in exchange for match tickets.

Tickets can be for any home games at Arbroath, Forfar, Brechin, Dundee, Dundee United, Montrose, East Fife, Peterhead, Inverness, Ross County, St Mirren, Stirling Albion, Queen of the South and Ayr United.

Children will receive a sticker for every book they read, talking book they listen to or eBook/Audiobook they download from the library service.

They can then exchange their completed challenge cards for a free child ticket and half-price adult ticket.