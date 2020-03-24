‘Reading papers is safe’: Health chiefs say Covid-19 unlikely to be picked up from newspapers

Readers and online shoppers have been assured by health chiefs that it is safe to pick up a newspaper or package.

Concerns have been raised after questions surfaced whether flicking through a paper could transmit the Covid-19 disease to readers.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has deemed it safe to receive packages such as newspapers, even from areas which have reported cases of coronavirus.

A statement from WHO said: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: