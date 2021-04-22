Readers react: Should Spaces for People measures be removed?

The majority of readers have said they would be in favour of removing measures put in place to aid physical distancing.

The comments come after officials at Aberdeenshire Council said they are to consider if efforts implemented under the Spaces for People project can be scaled back.

Temporary cycle lanes and extended pavements were put in place last summer.

The initiative was designed to keep people safe from Covid-19 while also ensuring town centres could keep moving.

Some have already been removed, however, bosses at the local authority are now to consider if the remaining street installations can be moved.

Removal of the measures has been favoured by readers.

When sharing our initial story, readers were asked if they would like to see the installations removed or kept.

‘Pointless and an eyesore’

Vicky Scott said: “Remove – it’s making the whole city a mess!

“Waste of time and money when others things are suffering.”

Audra Johnson added: “Remove from Stonehaven. The footfall doesn’t warrant the barriers to widen the pavements.”

Fiona Stewart described them as “pointless and an eyesore.”

Some were not so disapproving.

Those in favour called for better design to make the barriers more appealing.

Julie Buckingham suggested removing restrictions in Aberdeen from everywhere bar Union Street.

She said: “Remove them apart prom Union street between Market Street and Bridge Street.

“It’s been so much better closed to traffic and people have got used to it.

“Keep it closed while you can without massive rage and get it pedestrianised to allow cafes and restaurants to use the space.”

Re-instil civic pride

Steven Bothwell commented: “It was decent intentions originally, but I think the public has had their fill with restrictions and barriers to last them a lifetime.

“It’s not Oxford St, London volumes of pedestrians, and they’re not exactly pretty.

“I’ve no issues with reducing vehicles in the city centre, but make it look good.”

Mr Bothwell has suggested more time be taken with the design to incorporate trees and clean and comfortable seating, alongside a regular maintenance schedule to “ultimately re-instil civic pride”.

He has also called for more involvement for business owners who changes will concern.

Consultation underway

Aberdeenshire Council is currently undertaking a process involving consultation with councillors and community and business organisations.

Alan Wood, the council’s director of infrastructure services, said: “The temporary Spaces for People measures played an important role in keeping people safe during a time of international crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Spaces for People measures in Aberdeenshire are designed to facilitate physical distancing in our main town centres. They are a temporary measure to be phased out as restrictions are eased.

“We have had periodic engagement meetings with local councillors and community and business organisations through the process and one is scheduled for Inverurie on Friday, April 23.

“Similar engagement meetings will be held for other towns where measures are still in place. The output from these meetings will feed into fitting the timing of the rollback of the remaining measures with the route out of lockdown.”

He concluded: “The measures were always temporary, therefore in the current climate it is appropriate to begin discussions about the best way of keeping people safe whilst encouraging continued support to local businesses in our town centres.”