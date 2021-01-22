Readers’ Letters: Wear a mask to stop the spread

Wearing face masks is an effective way to stop the spread of Covid. This has been the subject of a number of studies, which also mention that with masks social distancing is still required.

This week I received an email from B&Q stating: “If you do not wish to wear a face covering in our stores, we ask that you use our home delivery service and order online.”

You just need to look around, be it on buses or in shops, where people are wearing masks covering their mouth but not their nose.

In some shops, this is the shopkeepers!

Even on the TV news about shopkeepers facing abuse, the manager was stacking a shelf with his mask exposing his nose. One tradesman was walking through a store, mask down, so he could use his mobile! On a bus I passed the other day, out of around five people I could see, one had a mask on, others had their mask down covering the mouth only and one couple in the back “hidden” from the driver had their masks down.

People have to remember that wearing a mask prevents the spread, but a poor quality mask or one not covering the nose and mouth together increases risk to others.

Not wearing a mask at all with an exemption makes it a higher risk for others if you are asymptomatic, and I applaud B&Q for suggesting alternatives to visiting a store without a mask. I hate to see the loss of freedom, but we are in a pandemic and drastic measures are needed.

Walking into shops thinking that pulling up a sweatshirt to cover your face is solving your problem does not fool anybody!

So when we are told the transmission rate is still too high and we are locked down until mid-February, we can ask ourselves: Did we each do enough to play our part? Or will I only wear a mask when people are looking, or think because my mouth is covered and nose isn’t it will be OK?

The UK hasn’t made us wear masks outdoors, but in other countries it is mandatory and they are still suffering high rates.

A Murray.

Concrete bungle

Re the city multi-storey flats given A-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland.

This will be interesting. The concrete industry put a maximum lifespan as high as 100 years on concrete buildings and as low as 30 years.

It’s not stone or granite, and the closest it is to Marischal College is that they both attract gull poop.

At some point concrete cancer will bring it down, but until then we’ll have a full-size model of urban decay to look onto.

GD.

What? These things will be well past their use-by date in a couple of decades and need tearing down anyway.

They’re not even maintained enough to look nice, so why try to protect them?

Well done on limiting what the council can even do to improve these homes now, for the sake of some brutalist blocks.

SB.