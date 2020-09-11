Readers’ Letters: Promenade on the road to nowhere

We drove from Bridge of Don end along to the beach to see the devastation for ourselves of the Promenade.

Straight away we saw the two cycle lanes, north and south, then next to it the new parking, thus meaning now only one lane, each way, going north and south.

To make matters worse, it does not look a bit safe to be exiting from your car on to facing traffic when stationery.

This really has not been thought through as even cyclists may be put at risk by being hit by a car door – that is if there are to be ANY cyclists on that route.

Furthermore, what will happen when there is a home game at Pittodrie?

Oh! Aberdeen Cooncil, why not think before you act?

Same old story.

Sheila Thomson.

An opportunity so sadly missed

Reading the article on beach access after the introduction of cycle lanes, I feel I must write to suggest a golden opportunity to help disabled people in the north-east has been sadly wasted.

The Spaces for People campaign has ignored the needs of disabled people to travel to and access vital areas of the city and our local towns for their everyday use – whether it be for shopping, visiting vital services or recreation.

The Spaces for People measures could so easily have opened up our city and towns to a new way of delivering accessibility to the thousands of disabled citizens who live here.

I can’t walk far nor can I ride a bike. But I could drive easily from my home to virtually anywhere in the country and before the pandemic would regularly travel. Now I must regard Aberdeen as a no-go area and even parts of the shire as no longer accessible.

Geoffrey M Bell.

You’ll lose a door!

Does anyone in Aberdeen know what planet our councillors are on? Not only are they content with destroying the city centre and surrounding areas, they have now gone and made another monumental mess at Aberdeen beach!

Did I miss the announcement Le Tour De France was planning a detour? And if you are planning to park your car then be prepared to lose a door or two! A shakes ma heid!

Neil Jolly.

Why that side of estuary?

Regarding “reckless” visitors sending terrified seals stampeding into the water at Ythan Estuary after trespassing into the off-limits area.

I don’t know why people feel the need to go over to that side of the estuary.

You can see them perfectly fine from the opposite side without disturbing them like the majority of visitors do.

S Collie.