Readers’ Letters: Frustrating trip into Aberdeen city centre

On the day it was announced Aberdeen would be moving to Level 3, I ventured into the city centre for the first time in months.

What I saw left me frustrated and annoyed. At the entry to WH Smith in the Bon Accord Centre, two men stopped at the entrance, which was clearly marked one way with arrows on the floor and with a big red ‘no entry’ sign to the left.

For a second, they discussed what they saw – then happily went the wrong way in!

Also at the entrance to the Trinity Centre, three young teenage girls blithely ignored the signs and pushed past people coming out to get in via the exit route.

And I lost count of the number of people who appear to think wearing a mask over their chin is a sufficient barrier to stop the virus.

Then, to top it off, I received a message from a non-driving relative asking if I could drive them out to see their pals. My message that indoor socialising wasn’t really allowed was met with indignation – “there’s only two of us, we take care, everyone else is doing it”.

When you have to rely on common sense and everyone following rules that are rarely enforced, it’s no wonder cases are on the up.

IC.

Hernandez opinions

Re McInnes saying Ronald Hernandez could go in January and being disappointed the signing hasn’t worked out.

To be fair, he is a young lad who arrived in a strange city just before lockdown. Culture shock, self-isolation and probably lacking a bit of confidence now because he will be thinking he would have played more games by now.

G Barbour.

Can’t see how they will recoup any of the money on him then.

Cormack going on about losses due to Covid – well, this won’t hurt. Will be worst signing ever cash-wise.

Only thought, maybe he was bought for Atlanta to somehow avoid the spending rules there.

Jim.

Deal has been a total failure. If we can cash in, then all the better.

A Hall.