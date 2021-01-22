Reactivation fund launched to support north-east sport clubs remain Covid compliant

A fund has been launched to help ensure north-east sports clubs remain Covid-19 compliant during the pandemic.

Clubs can apply for a maximum of £250 through a reactivation fund launched by the Aberdeenshire Community Sport Hub Project.

The fund can help to support costs such as social distancing measures and Personal Protective Equipment, facility charges, training and education.

It is designed to complement and support the Aberdeenshire ClubSport Discretionary Fund.

The Aberdeenshire Community Sport Hub project is delivered in partnership by Life Live Aberdeenshire and Sportscotland.

Hubs are currently being developed across the area, bringing together sport clubs and key partners with the aim of improving the health and wellbeing of local communities through sport and physical activity.

Community sport officer for South Aberdeenshire, Fraser Govan, said: “We are very aware of the difficulties many of our clubs have faced since the first lockdown came into force last March.

“As the cold weather bites, sport and physical activity become an important part of getting folk through the winter months. We are here to help – no matter what your sport is.”

Community sport hub officer for North Aberdeenshire, Roy McPherson, added: “This fund is open to all clubs that are currently part of the Community Sport Hub initiative and clubs that are open to affiliating with a hub structure in the future.”

The closing date for applications is February 14, 2021. After this date, all submissions will be considered and clubs will be notified of decisions.

Clubs can request an application form by emailing activecommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

For more information on the Aberdeenshire Community Sport Hub project visit the Life Live Aberdeenshire website at http://bit.ly/csh_LLA