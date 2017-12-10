RBS urged to rethink proposed closure of ‘lifeline’ Aberdeen branch

Councillors are demanding an urgent meeting with the Royal Bank of Scotland over the planned closure of a community branch.

Following news of plans by RBS to shut 62 of its Scottish branches, including the one in Bridge of Don, SNP councillors Alison Alphonse and Sandy Stuart are seeking a meeting on the future of the local service.

Cllr Alphonse, who represents the ward, said: “This is very disappointing news, for customers, for local businesses and particularly for staff, who will now be worried about their future so close to Christmas. Local banking services are vital in the Bridge of Don, and many people who live nearby still depend on in-branch services – this is a lifeline service for many of the people I represent.”

The planned closures include six other premises in the North-east, at Banff, Ellon, Huntly, Turriff, Montrose and Dyce.

The move could impact more than 150 jobs in Scotland and has been condemned by Unite the union.

RBS said since 2012 transactions at the Bridge of Don branch have changed, with 91% of customers already banking in other ways.

Transactions have also reduced by 50% since 2012, with only 40 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis. Fellow ward councillor Sandy Stuart added: “We have written to RBS to seek an urgent meeting on the future of our local branch and we hope that they will think again on this closure.”

An RBS spokesman said: “We’ve taken the decision to close these branches after an extensive review and careful consideration of local factors; including the other ways customers will be able to bank locally.

“We’re supporting communities through the six-month notice period and have created a specialist taskforce of Royal Bank of Scotland TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers, with training and digital skills, until the branch closes.”