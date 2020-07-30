RBS reassures north-east MSP over return of mobile banking services

The Royal Bank of Scotland has reassured a north-east MSP over plans to reintroduce mobile banking services after they were suspended.

It comes after Stewart Stevenson MSP wrote to the banking giant seeking an update on plans to reintroduce mobile banking services to communities in Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

RBS suspended mobile banking services in March due to coronavirus, however, customers in Buckie and Banff have been in touch with the MSP looking for answers as to when they’ll be able to access services again locally.

Mobile banks have been introduced by RBS in the last two years to fill the void left by the closure of conventional branches.

It is understood that one of the concerns about keeping the mobile banks running is that social distancing rules make it difficult for more than one customer to be in the bank at once.

But RBS customers in areas where the branch was closed down all rely on the mobile facility to access services in their community.

Mr Stevenson sought clarity from the bank on when these services will resume.

He said: “Access to banking services is vital for local businesses and residents, particularly those who are unable to use online banking and no longer have a branch in their community.

“The decision to withdraw mobile banking services when we went into lockdown was taken to protect customers and staff, and I think everyone would agree that was the right thing to do.

“But as businesses are now starting to reopen, and restrictions are being lifted, many constituents are keen to get clarity on when banking services will return to their community.

“Bank services are essential and it is vital that people in our rural communities are able to access these services again as soon as possible.”

In a response to Mr Stevenson, a spokesman for RBS said: “We are in the process of making changes to our Mobile Banks so that they are Covid-19 secure and ensure that social distancing can be maintained for colleagues and customers.

“Once the changes are completed and tested we intend to progress with a phased return of our mobile bank services.”