RBS puts brakes on mobile banks in north-east in response to coronavirus

Mobile banks that usually appear weekly across north-east towns and villages are to be temporarily scrapped as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Royal Bank of Scotland said it has introduced extra services to ensure elderly and vulnerable customers have a contact point over the coming weeks.

Mobile banks have been introduced by RBS in the last two years to fill the void left by the closure of conventional branches.

It is understood that one of the concerns about keeping the mobile banks running is that social distancing rules make it difficult for more than one customer to be in the bank at once.

RBS Scotland board chairman Malcolm Buchanan said: “Our branch network remains open but following relevant public health guidance we have reviewed our opening hours and we’re prioritising core opening hours from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm.

“This same guidance has forced us to make the difficult decision to pause our mobile fleet with immediate effect.

“But customers can continue to access their banking services through our other channels including digital, mobile, ATMs, video banker, telephony and Post Office – and we are proactively keeping customers aware of any changes that affect their local service through our website.”

RBS said it has created a dedicated support phone line for over-70s and those in isolation.

“This has been set up so we can help those most in need and is open from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week. Those who need it can call us on 0800 051 4177,” said Mr Buchanan.

A 24/7 emergency customer care line for NHS and critical workers has also been introduced on 0800 0466734.

He urged RBS customers who feel they might fall into financial difficulty due to the pandemic to contact the bank, to allow staff to understand their situation and see what they can do to help.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: