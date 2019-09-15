Ray on track for 24-hour racing circuit challenge in memory of grandparents

A keen Aberdeen cyclist is to take on his biggest charity challenge yet – a 24-hour bike ride around an iconic racing circuit.

Ray Pirie, 52, of Aberdeen, only took up the outdoor sport in 2017 and will now cycle as many 3.8km laps as he can over the course of a whole day this weekend.

He will take part in an endurance challenge at the Brands Hatch Motor Circuit in West Kingsdown, Kent, on Saturday afternoon.

The oil firm account manager hopes to raise £1,500 for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of his grandparents who both suffered from the condition.

Last year he completed the Deloitte Ride Across Britain – 980 miles from Land’s End to John O’ Groats over the course of nine days.

His efforts raised £3,000 for charity.

Ray has been preparing for Saturday’s event using indoor trainers and by taking part in other cycling events.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, I’m getting really excited.

“Both my grandparents were affected by Alzheimer’s.

“Seeing them both fade away, it is a horrible horrible disease. It’s tough on everyone.

“It is just great to do something.”

After taking part in the big cycle ride across the UK last year, he was keen to find an even bigger challenge.

And he wanted to find something that would test him mentally, due to the effects Alzheimer’s can have on the mental health of sufferers.

He said: “I wanted to do something just a little bit more challenging, mentally as well as physically.”

Ray said he was expecting the event to be difficult, particularly because the Revolve24 circuit is not flat.

It is described on the website as a “great challenge” of “arduous climbs, banking corners and exhilarating descents”.

He said: “Unfortunately the circuit is far from flat, with 65m elevation over the 3.9km course, so it’s tough enough.

“But as this entails pretty much riding in a circle for 24 hours, I believe the mental challenge supports the charity.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ray-pirie