Rare photos of royal family displayed in Aberdeen

Rarely seen photos of Queen Victoria and the royal family at Balmoral will go on show at Aberdeen University.

They are borrowed from the Royal Collection. The 50 items include photos, stereoscopic images and albums.

The display will explore Queen Victoria’s time in Scotland, including portraits, engagements and the building of Balmoral.

The exhibition, which opens on Sunday, will also contain items from the university relating to Scotland’s great Victorian photographer George Washington Wilson and Victorian photography more generally.

Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections at the university, said: “The university has a substantial collection of George Washington Wilson photos and negatives in its special collections, so it is wonderful to be able to welcome this new exhibition.”