Rare white squirrel spotted in north-east woodland

Experts have been stunned to capture a “rare” sighting of what they believe is an albino red squirrel in the north-east.

The white red squirrel was spotted in Royal Deeside and has been called an “exciting” discovery by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

It is the first recorded sighting of this type of squirrel in the north-east.

The animal trust works alongside the North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership (NESBiP) in the region to record rare wildlife finds.

It is all part of a national project called Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels (SSRS).

For the animal’s safety, the groups are unable to disclose the area where it was found.

Dr Gwen Maggs, conservation officer for the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s SSRS, said it was the “icing on the cake” for its conservation area.

She said: “We know it’s a red rather than a grey squirrel as photographs show it has the hairy ear tufts that are absent in greys.

“We will set up some remote cameras to try to get some better pictures with a clear view of its eyes.

“Then we can tell for certain if it’s an albino – true albinos have red eyes.

“In any event, this is a rare and exciting discovery.

“Dare I say it’s the icing on the cake of the success of our recovery project here in the north-east, which has seen red squirrels returning to areas, including parts of Aberdeen city, after a gap of more than 30 years.”

According to the SSRS website, this year there have been more than 5,318 red squirrel sightings.

Alex Stuart, NESBiP co-ordinator, urged people to record any sightings they have of the creature.

She said: “Sightings like this really demonstrate the value of keeping your eyes and ears open. There’s lots of other amazing wildlife to be seen and heard as well as white, red squirrels.”