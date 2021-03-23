Rapid Covid testing launched at Aberdeen airport

Rapid Covid testing facilities which can provide results in 15 minutes have been introduced for travellers jetting off at Aberdeen Airport.

Appointments have been opened for passengers needing to travel for essential purposes during the lockdown.

It is hoped the use of PCR and antigen tests, either in the airport’s car park or terminal, will make it easier for key workers to fly.

The facilities have been launched by owner AGS Airports in Aberdeen and Glasgow, in partnership with Dyce firm TAC Healthcare Group and ICTS UK & Ireland.

Specialist TAC labs have been set up to process the pre-flight tests, with ICTS security staff aiding the initiative.

The £55 antigen tests can yield results in 12-15 minutes, while the outcome for £80 PCR tests is delivered within 24 hours.

‘Crucial’ role testing will play in air travel

Mark Johnston, the chief operating officer of AGS Airports, is hopeful the move will play a “crucial” role in the safe resumption of wider domestic and international travel in the months ahead.

He added: “Although many air services have been grounded throughout the pandemic, our airports have remained open to support critical services including Highlands and islands routes, essential oil and gas operations and vital hub connectivity for key workers.

“The introduction of these on-site testing facilities will provide passengers travelling for essential purposes with a quick and convenient service.”

Hundreds of results processed every day

TAC Healthcare, which is owned by C7 Health, started running Covid tests in Aberdeen last year, and now processes hundreds of results every day.

C7 chief executive Phil Webb said: “We have been performing testing in Aberdeen for 12 months now, primarily within the offshore oil and gas industry.

“We look forward to applying the same level of efficiency and care that TAC Healthcare Group has become synonymous with to the aviation sector.

“We are proud to play our part in creating a safe and trusted environment for air travel within the AGS Group.”

And the managing director of ICTS UK and Ireland, Andy Kynoch, said: “We are delighted to be in the position to facilitate a process which will enable the return of air travel.

“This process will also stimulate the healing of the aviation sector, which we have been a part of for over 33 years.”