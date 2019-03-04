Rangers set to foot £3,000 repair bill after fans smash up seats and toilets at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium

Football fans smashed up seats and toilets at an Aberdeen stadium – and their own club will pick up the tab.

Around 2,000 Rangers supporters travelled to Pittodrie yesterday for a Scottish Cup quarter final tie against Aberdeen that ended 1-1.

Since the end of the match, Aberdeen FC staff have been surveying the away fans’ section in the South Stand and have found extensive damage.

The club has not issued a comment, though it is understood that 60 seats in that section were damaged and more damage was caused to the toilets.

Repairs will cost around £3,000 to carry out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The repair bill will be sent to Rangers, who are yet to comment on the damage.

Meanwhile, police said they arrested five men and women in connection with disorder at the match and in relation to an alleged incident in which a flare was used.

Match Commander Superintendent Richard Craig said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs who heeded our advice and behaved responsibly today.

“However, it is disappointing that a very small minority of fans chose to ignore the warnings and were in involved in disorderly behaviour. They have let themselves and their clubs down.

“Disruptive behaviour in and around football matches in Scotland will not be tolerated and those who choose to conduct themselves in such a way will be firmly dealt with.”