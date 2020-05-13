Ramp plans for major Aberdeen building backed

Plans to remove a set of stairs at an iconic Aberdeen building and replace them with a ramp have been approved.

Robert Gordon University applied for the changes to Gray’s School of Art in March.

Now council planning bosses have approved the changes and they have set out their reasons for it a new report.

The document said the proposed ramp for disabled access to the building would be “architecturally compatible” with the art school structure.

It said: “The proposed ramp and stairs would be architecturally compatible in design and scale with the building and the surrounding area in that they would cover a small area of the site in which the building is located.”

“The proposed works would all be ancillary to the ongoing use of the site as part of the Robert Gordon University.”