Rallying call after north-east legion given new lease of life

A north-east social club has been saved, and now its new committee want supporters to rally round it.

The Evening Express reported last month that the committee of Ellon Royal British Legion on Station Road, Ellon, had called an emergency meeting and proposed the club be permanently shut.

However, those in attendance voted against that motion, and a new committee was appointed.

At the heart of the matter was the club’s coffers. Officials calculated it would have run out of funds within 18 months without action.

According to new chairman Douglas Watson the club has already been able to identity “significant” savings and will try to save more.

It also wants to organise as many social events as possible and has already scheduled a fundraising dance for February 29.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The next task will be to improve the club’s communication and marketing so members can find out about events and participate more.

Mr Watson said: “It has been great to see such enthusiasm in the last couple of weeks. The hard part is sustaining that, and that is something we are determined to do.

“We need everyone to rally round the club.

“The good news is that there has been a surge in membership since the emergency meeting.

“People have responded in the best possible way and are visiting more, but we’re trying to get the message over that it is their club and we want them to want to visit as often as they can. Central to that is ensuring we put on the right kind of events at the right time. That will attract visitors and make the club vibrant once again.”

Mr Watson said he was pleased with the number of members and supporters who had also offered their skills to help the club.

“There are people on the committee and among our membership with different professional backgrounds who can make a valuable contribution,” said Mr Watson.

He gave the example of someone with experience of card-payment machines offering to donate one to the club so it can attract customers who prefer not to pay by cash.

The club is set to hold a follow-up meeting at which progress can be discussed.

A date and time will be announced in the coming weeks.