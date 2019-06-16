Gallery: Rainy day fun for hundreds of north-east kids
More than 500 north-east children enjoyed a special day out this week.
Rotary Clubs from around the north-east banded together to host a fun-filled day for hundreds of youngsters.
The event took place at the Craibstone campus of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).
A dedicated team of volunteers ensured the event provided a fun day out in spite of the weather.
Many of the children attending the event have additional support needs and the fun outing was a chance for them to enjoy themselves.
Yvonne Webster, who is on the committee for the organising group, said: “It was a great day out and all the children were smiling.
“The only thing that wasn’t good was the weather but it didn’t bother any of the children.”